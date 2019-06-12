Home

Services
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 753-7721
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
Ethel Robinson Obituary
Ethel Robinson

Ethel Robinson, 75, of Akron, went home to be with the Lord on June 10, 2019.

She grew up in Barberton and raised her children in Akron. She was one of the founding members of True Vine Old Regular Baptist Church. Her children and grandchildren were her whole life.

Ethel was preceded by her husband, Kennis; daughter, Michele; parents, Virgil and Ruby Walkley; and two siblings. She is survived by her children, Kimberly (Larry) Blair, Kenneth (Ginger), Randy (Jennifer), Chris (Jodi) and Laura (Travis) Baker; eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren; sisters, Lois Clay, Helen Carpenter and Martha Steinkamp.

Funeral services will be held at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd. on Friday at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Brother Dennis Elkins and Brother Jerry Caskey, followed by burial at Clinton Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 12, 2019
