) Ethelda L. Gilletly (nee Lockard), 82, of Terre Haute, IN, passed away peacefully August 16, 2020. She was born to the late George Lockard, Sr. and Alexandria Westfall, October 18, 1937 in Akron. Ethelda graduated from Our Lady of The Elms High School in 1955. She lived in Akron 80 years before moving to Terre Haute in 2018. Ethelda was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Ralph, her brothers and sister, and several other family members. She is survived by her children, Deborah (Douglas) Eley, David (AlisaJo) Gilletly, Susan (George) Theodore, Theresa (Thomas) Zingale and Mary Cheryl (Thomas) Pelton; thirteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She met the love of her life, Ralph, while they were working at B.F. Goodrich. They were married October 19, 1957 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, where she was a choir member for 66 years. Ethelda loved singing and one of her precious memories was meeting and singing for Count Basie on a vacation to NYC when she was a child. She passed along her love of music and singing to her children and grandchildren. She also loved crocheting gifts for family and friends. Whether you were getting married or having a baby, Ethelda loved making you a personalized afghan. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main), 552 N. Main St., Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will be following the visitation at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Church, 83 Mosser Place, Akron. Interment will follow at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park, 2613 Sackett Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the charity of your choice
in their mother's name.