1/1
Ethelda L. Gilletly
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethelda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Ethelda L. Gilletly (nee Lockard), 82, of Terre Haute, IN, passed away peacefully August 16, 2020. She was born to the late George Lockard, Sr. and Alexandria Westfall, October 18, 1937 in Akron. Ethelda graduated from Our Lady of The Elms High School in 1955. She lived in Akron 80 years before moving to Terre Haute in 2018. Ethelda was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Ralph, her brothers and sister, and several other family members. She is survived by her children, Deborah (Douglas) Eley, David (AlisaJo) Gilletly, Susan (George) Theodore, Theresa (Thomas) Zingale and Mary Cheryl (Thomas) Pelton; thirteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She met the love of her life, Ralph, while they were working at B.F. Goodrich. They were married October 19, 1957 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, where she was a choir member for 66 years. Ethelda loved singing and one of her precious memories was meeting and singing for Count Basie on a vacation to NYC when she was a child. She passed along her love of music and singing to her children and grandchildren. She also loved crocheting gifts for family and friends. Whether you were getting married or having a baby, Ethelda loved making you a personalized afghan. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main), 552 N. Main St., Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will be following the visitation at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Church, 83 Mosser Place, Akron. Interment will follow at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park, 2613 Sackett Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the charity of your choice in their mother's name.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Hennessy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-3032
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 2, 2020
We would like to offer our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Hennessy Family
Hennessy Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved