Palmer Mrs. Etta Mai Cantrell Palmer departed this life on September 2, 2020 at the age of 88. Mrs. Palmer was loved and respected by all who knew her but especially by her daughters, Mary Reed (John), Leslie Palmer, Nelllisa Palmer; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, a great great grandchild, nieces and nephews. The funeral services will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Wilkinson Funeral Home, 1158 S. Arlington St., Akron, OH 44306, calling hours at 10 a.m. and funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.wilkinsonfuneral.com
