Eugene Allen "Julio"
Dragovich
Eugene Allen "Julio" Dragovich, 58, passed away January 29th, 2019 in Charleston, W.Va.
He served in the Navy aboard the USS Iwo Jima aircraft carier after graduating from Wadsworth high school. He enjoyed football, hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by mother, Virginia and brother, John. He is survived by father,
Donald; brother, James; sister, Malinda; son,
Corbett; girlfriend, Debbie of Charleston, W.Va.; his beloved dog, Bell; as well as many other loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Friday May 31 at 9:30 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve national Cemetery 10175 Rawiga Rd. Seville, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 30, 2019