Eugene "Gene" Beyman, age 85, of North Canton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 6th in hospice care at Windsor Medical Center. Gene was born in Akron, Ohio to Edward and Anita Beyman on August 11th, 1934. He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, North Canton. Gene proudly served in the United States Army. He graduated from The University of Akron where he was a longtime alumni associate. He was also a 60-year Palladian Legion member of Phi Delta Theta. Gene worked for Terex for many years and retired from N.I. Industries, Long Beach, CA. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dave Beyman, John Beyman and Kenny Beyman and sister-in- law, Patty Beyman. He is survived by his son, Michael (Eden) Beyman, and daughter, Kristine Beyman; brothers, Pat Beyman, Eddie Beyman and Jim (Barb) Beyman and sister-in-law, Sherry Beyman. There are several nieces and nephews also surviving. A celebration of life will take place at a later date, and private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Donations in his memory can be made to St. Paul's Catholic Church, North Canton, Ohio. To share online condolences, please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 8, 2020.