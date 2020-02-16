|
|
Eugene C. Wilde, 91, passed away peacefully at home, February 12, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife of 69 years, Virginia. He was a veteran of the Korean War. His military service was followed by a successful 40 year career with the Monsanto Company. Gene and Virginia, 50 year residents of Fairlawn, were active members of St. Hilary Catholic Church. Gene's greatest pleasure was being surrounded by his loving family; Deborah Miller (Tim), Diane Fresh (Michael), Steven (Pam), Kathryn Cardarelli (Marc), and Michael (Michele), 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Friands and family are welcome for visitation 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Hilary Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19th. Interment at Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020