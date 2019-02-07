Home

Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Eugene Conner


1925 - 2019
Eugene Conner Obituary
Eugene Conner

BARBERTON --

Eugene "Gene" Conner, age 94, born on January 20, 1925 in Gypsy, Pennsylvania, passed away on January 26, 2019.

Gene's Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Funeral Service to follow at 12 p.m. Pastor Larry Knight officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 7, 2019
