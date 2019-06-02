Eugene "Gene" Cope



Eugene "Gene" Cope, age 86, of Hillcrest Dr. in Byrdstown, Tenn., passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. He was born October 30, 1932 in Albany, Ky. to James Alexander Cope and Maude (Dennis) Cope. Gene retired from the Babcock and Wilcox Company after 32 years in Barberton, Ohio, Wilmington, N.C., West Point, Miss. and Canton, Ohio. He was also a Veteran in the Army during Korea. He lived most of his life in Akron, Ohio returned to Pickett County in 2001.



Gene is survived by his wife, Martha Louise (Claborn) Cope; daughter, Elaine Gainer; son, Steve Cope and wife, Diane; grandsons, Eric and Sean Gainer, Adam Cope and Steve Dowdle; great-grandsons, Ethan and Gavin Gainer; brothers, Leon Cope and wife, Janice, Wonza Cope and wife, Sue.



He also leaves behind step-daughters, Debbie Bilbrey, Lisa Cummings, and Pam Richardson; step-sons Craig Richardson and Danny Richardson; and many nieces, nephews and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, James Alexander Cope and Maude Cope; wife, Martha Cope (Schmitt); daughters, Donna Sullivan and Jeannie Dowdle; granddaughter, Jamie Dowdle; brothers, Virgil, John, Willie Dee, and James Cope and sister, Gladys Cope.



Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m., where funeral services will be held Thursday, June 6th at 10 a.m., with Pastor Bill White officiating. Interment will take place at East Liberty Cemetery in Green, Ohio.



330-644-0024



Bacher - Akron Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019