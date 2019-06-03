|
Eugene "Gene" Cope
Eugene "Gene" Cope, age 86, of Hillcrest Dr. in Byrdstown, Tenn., passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m.., where funeral services will be held Thursday, June 6th at 10 a.m., with Pastor Bill White officiating. Interment will take place at East Liberty Cemetery in Green, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 3 to June 4, 2019