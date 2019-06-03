Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Cope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Cope

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eugene Cope Obituary
Eugene "Gene" Cope

Eugene "Gene" Cope, age 86, of Hillcrest Dr. in Byrdstown, Tenn., passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m.., where funeral services will be held Thursday, June 6th at 10 a.m., with Pastor Bill White officiating. Interment will take place at East Liberty Cemetery in Green, Ohio.

330-644-0024

Bacher - Akron
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 3 to June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now