Eugene "Gene" Krannich



TALLMADGE -- Eugene Krannich, 89, passed away peacefully at his home on June 12, 2019. Born in Akron, Gene had lived in Tallmadge since 1956 following service in the Air Force and National Guard. He spent 40 years working as a civil engineer with Sauter, Ritchie and Doane, and retired in 1999 from his position as city engineer with the City of Munroe Falls. He was a member of Tallmadge United Methodist Church.



Gene was a private pilot, and he loved flying his plane and sharing the joys of flight with others. He enjoyed family camping trips, days spent boating and waterskiing, and motorhome road trips following retirement. While health challenges limited his activities in recent years he continued to wage an ongoing battle to remove every dandelion that dared to appear in his lawn, and he always enjoyed time spent with family. Thanks for all that you taught us and shared with us Dad -- we love you!



Gene is survived by his wife, Dorothy; sons, Richard (Marilyn) Krannich of Paradise, Utah, David (Donna) Krannich of Cuyahoga Falls and Gary (Julie) Krannich of Brimfield; grandson, Jess (Meredith) Krannich; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Lauren, and Taylor; sister, Jeanette Evans of Katy, Texas.



Visitation will be 4 until 6 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral Service to follow at 6 p.m. after visitation with Rev. Scott Low officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Tallmadge United Methodist Church, 207 N. Munroe Rd., Tallmadge, OH 44278 or Faithful Servants, 65 Community Rd., Tallmadge, OH 44278.