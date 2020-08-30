Eugene "Gene" Kraszewski, 88, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 27, 2020. He was born on June 4, 1932 in Akron to the late Stephen and Anne (Malik) Kraszewski and lived most of his life in the area. Gene graduated from Akron North High School in 1950 and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber after 43 years of service. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus N E Akron Council No. 3529 and St. Anthony Church. Gene enjoyed gardening, especially his rose garden. He was a recorder of family memories with his photographs and 8mm home movies. He was the "Eggman" of Creighton Ave. for many years. Gene was a man of faith, a family man and great role model for his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leonard; sisters, Lucille (Steve) Pogorzelski, Betty (Bud) Mutchler; and nephews, Stephen Pogorzelski and John Pogorzelski. Gene is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carol; children, Rev. Thomas Kraszewski, Karen (Serafino) Piermarini, Kathy (Joe) Rinaldi, Christopher (Sarah) Kraszewski; grandchildren; Mariette (Joe) Vitti, Serafino (Brittany) Piermarini, Christopher Piermarini and April Hoeffluer, Pellegrino (Hallie) Piermarini, Domenico Piermarini, Jennifer Rinaldi, Nicholas Rinaldi, Julia Rinaldi, William Kraszewski; great-grandchildren; Rosalina Vitti and Joseph Vitti; sister-in-law, Evelyn Garver; and many nieces and nephews; Lifelong friend and "twin", Tom Michalec. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony Church, 83 Mosser Pl., Akron, OH. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p,m, Monday at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main) 552 N. Main St., Akron, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his name to St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 83 Mosser Pl., Akron OH 44310 or the Daughters of Divine Charity, 39 N. Portage Path, Akron, OH 44303.