Eugene L. Smith



Eugene L. Smith, 84, died February 24, 2019. Gene was born April 10, 1934 in Cuyahoga Falls to Hagen and Lona Smith and was a beloved husband to his wife, Rita of 63 years. He was the best dad four girls could ever ask for, a loved papa, brother, uncle, and friend to anyone he met.



Gene was a Mason with Star Lodge # 187 F & A.M. and Tadmor Temple Shriners Hospital, where he enjoyed being a Crazy Cop and Head Chef for the spaghetti dinners. He was also a member of the Rod and Gun Club, and he so enjoyed his time fishing with his buddies. Gene was a member of St. Matthew Parish, and also enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and making people laugh.



Gene was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters, and is survived by his wife, Rita; daughters, Vicki (Vaughn) Eicholtz, Gina Johnson, Mary Stackpole, and Lisa (Ken) Pratt; 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and his beloved brother, Kenneth (Cynthia) Smith.



Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Thursday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of the Christian Burial Friday 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3179 Kent Road, Stow, 44224, Fr. Michael Williamson celebrant. Burial Stow Cemetery. Masonic service will be held Thursday, 7:45 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tadmor Shrine, 3000 Krebs Drive, Akron, Ohio 44319. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary