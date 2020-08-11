1/1
Eugene R. Voytek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our hearts are broken. Eugene R. Voytek (Gene), 74, of Tunnelton, WV, died unexpectedly on August 9th from complications related to the corona virus. His loss was completely unexpected and the family is shocked and deeply saddened. Gene was born on December 26, 1945. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers. Gene leaves behind to mourn his loss his loving wife of 22 years, Flo Voytek; along with his three children, Lorne Voytek (Paula), Tammy Voytek, and Bill Voytek (Debbie) all of Akron, OH; the light of his life grandson, Colton Dean Raymond; his two step grandchildren, Jacob and Madeline Abbott. Gene also leaves behind his sister, Rose Bolyard of Tunnelton, WV; brothers, John Voytek of Tunnelton, WV and Wayne Voytek (Brenda) of Akron, OH along with his nieces. Until we meet again, my love, have a beautiful journey. Per Gene's wishes, a cremation has taken place and donations can be made in his name to your favorite charity. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved