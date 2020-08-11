Our hearts are broken. Eugene R. Voytek (Gene), 74, of Tunnelton, WV, died unexpectedly on August 9th from complications related to the corona virus. His loss was completely unexpected and the family is shocked and deeply saddened. Gene was born on December 26, 1945. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers. Gene leaves behind to mourn his loss his loving wife of 22 years, Flo Voytek; along with his three children, Lorne Voytek (Paula), Tammy Voytek, and Bill Voytek (Debbie) all of Akron, OH; the light of his life grandson, Colton Dean Raymond; his two step grandchildren, Jacob and Madeline Abbott. Gene also leaves behind his sister, Rose Bolyard of Tunnelton, WV; brothers, John Voytek of Tunnelton, WV and Wayne Voytek (Brenda) of Akron, OH along with his nieces. Until we meet again, my love, have a beautiful journey. Per Gene's wishes, a cremation has taken place and donations can be made in his name to your favorite charity
