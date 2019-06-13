Eugene Stanik



Eugene Stanik, 85, years, passed away Monday June 10, 2019.



Gene was born in Poland on November 13, 1933 to Edward and Agnes Stanik and came to the United States at the age of 12. He graduated from Oliver High School in Pittsburgh, PA, then served four years in the U.S. Air Force, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. Gene attended the Pittsburgh Institute of Technology before starting his career at General Electric in Syracuse, NY. He later worked as an electrical engineer at Goodyear Aerospace in Akron, Ohio and retired from Lockheed Martin in 1999. He was a member of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church and active in golf and softball leagues, serving as president of the Akron Silver League.



Gene is survived by his wife, Suzie; his children, Sharon Shahan (Jeff) of Orlando, FL, John (Connie ) of Minerva, OH and Michael (Josephine) of Prescott, AZ; and the mother of his children, Carmon; stepchildren, Rick Nixon (Brenda) of Norton, Chris Uhl (Todd) of Green, Eric Nixon of Akron, Lisa Rodriguez of FL and 15 grandchildren.



The family would like to thank Danbury of Massillon and Great Lakes Hospice "angels" for their loving care of Gene; also neighbors Joe, Michelle and Mike for all of their help through the tough times.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd. in Green, where the family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Private interment will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or the .