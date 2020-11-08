Eugene W. Crispin, 81, of Norton, passed away on November 5, 2020. Gene was born in Barberton, OH on August 28, 1939 to the late William and Margaret Crispin. He graduated from Norton High School and kept in touch with fellow alumni his whole life. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Gene was a jack of all trades who could fix anything. He could often be found tinkering his garage, hunting for golf balls on area golf courses, or watching NASCAR and the Cleveland Browns while enjoying a Genessee Light and a cigar. He loved his family, his many friends, and animals. Gene will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda; children, Theresa Crispin, Colette (Scot) Nester, Kimberly (Joseph) Prebonick, Kimberly Ferrell-Hunt, and Todd Crispin; brother, Gerald (Vera) Crispin, grandchildren, Britani Hunt, Jessica (Gabe) Henning and Drew Hunt, Kaley, Olivia, and Julia Prebonick, and Taylor and Matthew Nester; great-grandchildren, Bristol Brewer, Gabriella, Owen, and Aria Henning. Due to the current social restrictions, Gene will be privately laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
