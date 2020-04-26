Home

Eugenia Susman


1939 - 2020
Eugenia Susman Obituary
On April 20, 2020, as the light of the glorious sun filled the room, Jenny Susman, 80, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ surrounded and cared for by her loving family. She was born June 13, 1939 in Romania and was blessed to have lived half her life in Romania and the other half in Akron. Jenny was dearly loved and respected by everyone that knew her. She will be sweetly remembered for her faithfulness to the Lord, gentleness in spirit, simplicity, kindness and selfless dedication, love and service to her family, friends and beloved church. "For we are God's handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do." - Ephesians 2:10 Jenny leaves many memories to be cherished by her loving husband of 61 years, George; son, Dan (Katy); daughter, Felicia (Patrick); grandchildren, David (Dia), Ryan, Rebecca and Sarah (Alex), as well as sister, Silvia and brother, Gavril. The family wishes to express their gratitude to their extended family and friends from the Romanian Baptist Church and to Summa Hospice and Palliative Care Center for their loving support. Due to the current pandemic a private family interment has taken place at East Liberty Cemetery and a life commemoration service will take place at a later date. Please keep the entire Susman family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time by sharing a message or memory on our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
