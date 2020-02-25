|
Eugennie Lee Alexander, 75, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Arden Courts of Bath. She was born in Akron and was employed by Goodyear in the Purchasing Department. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Eugennie was a people person; she enjoyed crafts, cooking, baking and antiquing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Genevieve (Gerhart) Lee; brother, Terry Lee; brother-in-law, John Borsellino; and husband, Earl. She is survived by her daughters, Tracey (Dan) Reed and Cheri Nelius (Gerald Lorkowski); her sister, Michele Borsellino; and nieces, Madison, Sydney and Alexandra. Funeral service will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Akron, Ohio 44301. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. The family will receive friends Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m. and Thursday, one hour prior to service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr. Suite E, Green, Ohio 44685. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 25, 2020