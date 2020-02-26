Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
Eugennie Lee Alexander

Eugennie Lee Alexander Obituary
Eugennie Lee Alexander, 75, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Arden Courts of Bath. Funeral service will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Akron, Ohio 44301. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. The family will receive friends TONIGHT, 5 to 7 p.m. and Thursday, one hour prior to service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr. Suite E, Green, Ohio 44685. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2020
