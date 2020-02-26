|
|
Eugennie Lee Alexander, 75, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Arden Courts of Bath. Funeral service will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Akron, Ohio 44301. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. The family will receive friends TONIGHT, 5 to 7 p.m. and Thursday, one hour prior to service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr. Suite E, Green, Ohio 44685. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2020