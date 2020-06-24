TOGETHER AGAIN Eula T. Powers, age 95, passed away peacefully June 20, 2020. Service will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307, Ronald C. Myles, Eulogist. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12 noon until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1377 Chippewa Ave., Akron, OH 44305.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.