Eunice B.
Worthy Gross
Eunice B. Worthy Grossla was born September 21, 1940 in Demopolis, Ala. She went home to be with the Lord on June 4, 2019 surrounded by family.
She was a dedicated employee of the USPS for 40 years.
She was preceded in death by parents, Lieutenant and Mary L. Worthy and brother, James T. Worthy.
She is survived by brothers, Luit Jr., Sam (Irene) Carter, William (Dolly), David, Dennis, Donald (Jan), Edward (Tiara), and Ervin Darnell; sisters, O. Theresa Lee, Eula (James) Guess, Mary Worthy Ewing, and Darlene; her beloved children, Reginald, Stephanie (Rufus), Sheila, John S., and Shurice; grandchildren, Rasia, Reginald Jr., Keith (Christina), Karlton Sr. (Gina), Deyron, Brandon, Bria, Olivia, and Kyndall; great grandchildren, Gabriel, Kristopher, Jeremiah, Arynn, Karlton Jr., and Kahlen; longtime best friend, Mrs. Thelma Biddings; and a host of family and friends.
Friends may call on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. A home going service will immediately follow. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery. Min. Troy Lee, eulogizing. Condolences may be sent to The Gross Family, 915 Mull Ave. Apt 1M, Akron, OH, 44313.
330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019