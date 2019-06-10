|
|
|
Eunice B.
Worthy Gross
Eunice B. Worthy Grossla was born September 21, 1940 in Demopolis, Ala. She went home to be with the Lord on June 4, 2019 surrounded by family.
Friends may call on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. A home going service will immediately follow. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery. Min. Troy Lee, eulogizing. Condolences may be sent to The Gross Family, 915 Mull Ave. Apt 1M, Akron, OH, 44313.
330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 10, 2019
Read More