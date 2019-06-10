Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Grossla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice B. Worthy Grossla

Obituary Flowers

Eunice B. Worthy Grossla Obituary
Eunice B.

Worthy Gross

Eunice B. Worthy Grossla was born September 21, 1940 in Demopolis, Ala. She went home to be with the Lord on June 4, 2019 surrounded by family.

Friends may call on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. A home going service will immediately follow. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery. Min. Troy Lee, eulogizing. Condolences may be sent to The Gross Family, 915 Mull Ave. Apt 1M, Akron, OH, 44313.

330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 10, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.