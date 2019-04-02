Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Beck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Beck

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eva Beck Obituary
Eva Beck

"Cake Lady"

Mom passed away on March 30, 2019, and joined her husband, Robert; and her parents, Ora and Harold Myers in Heaven. Eva was born on February 15, 1927.

She is survived by her children, Cheryl, Tom, Deborah, and Robert; seven grandchildren, Aaron, Jennifer (Mark), Tracy (David), Tommy (Katie), Rachel (Donnie), Nicholas, and Katie; seven great-grandchildren, Amanda, Justin, Morgan, Ozan, Athena, Josephine, and Daphne; sister, Bonnie Scheib; niece, Sandra.

Eva enjoyed making cakes for many years in the Manchester area before she and Robert moved to Florida. After Robert passed away in 1997, she moved back to Wadsworth for the last 21 years. She will be missed by the Wadsworth United Methodist Church; close friend, Jill; and the rest of her card club.

Special thanks to Summa Hospice, Jessica, and Caleb.

The family will greet friends at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, OH 44203 on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m., where services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Dale Turner officiating.

Burial will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Family condolences and memories can be shared at the funeral home website.

Bacher-Norton

(330) 825-3633
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now