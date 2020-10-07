1/1
Eva Fox
1924 - 2020
Eva Fox, 95, gained her heavenly wings October 2, 2020 at Summa Hospital. She was born on November 19, 1924 in Canal Fulton, Ohio. Eva graduated from Canal Fulton High School in 1942. She was a supervisor at Roadway Express. Eva was a faithful member of Trinity United Church of Christ. She was a member of Eastern Stars, order of The Owls, a boy scout den mother, an Indian Maiden, and was an Auxiliary member at the VFW. Eva was a mother, mentor and friend to all she encountered. Eva is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Carl T. Fox; son, Edward Fox; daughter, Christine Adams; grandchildren, Charles and Seth Adams, Kira Fox and Scott Boyll; sister in law, Phyllis Semila. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Helen Blatti, Hedwig Rantilla, and Anna Biblis; brothers, John Biblis, Edward Miskevich, and William Biblis. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Masks will be required. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor David Brown officiating. Interment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. Thank you to our many friends and family for all the love and support.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 7, 2020
We appreciate you trusting us with the care of your loved one at this difficult time.
The Staff of Donovan Funeral Home
