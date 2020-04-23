Home

Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Eva Goggins


1927 - 2020
Eva Goggins Obituary
Eva Goggins, 93, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020. Eva was born on March 26, 1927 in Manning, SC and moved to Akron as a child. She attended Lincoln School and South High School, class of 1946. Eva was friendly, personable and enjoyed people. Everyone she met and knew spoke highly of her. Eva was blessed with a beautiful singing voice which she used to passionately proclaim her faith in God and was a strong devoted follower of Christ. Eva was preceded in death by sons, Howard and John Goggins; daughter, Marcia (Fayaddahh) Lateef; brother, Morgan (Pamela) Smart; parents, Morgan Smart and Agnes Gibson Smart. Eva is survived by son, William Goggins; granddaughter, Ayesha (Justin) Chenault; grandson, Jhad (Cheyanna) Lateef and seven grandchildren. In response to COVID-19, private graveside service will be held at Glendale Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 23, 2020
