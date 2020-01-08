Home

Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Eva Kozjak Obituary
Eva "Seja" Kozjak, age 86, went home to be with the Lord on January 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Antun. She was born on February 16th, 1933 in Visnjicevo, Yugoslavia. She immigrated to the United States in May of 1970 with her husband Antun Kozjak, son, Goran and daughter, Helena. Eva worked as a seamstress for many years in the Akron area. She was a faithful member of the "West Akron" Apostolic Christian Church. Her infectious smile and encouragement was a blessing to many. She is survived by her children, Goran (Carrie) Kozjak, Helena Kozjak and 12 grandchildren. Calling hours will be Saturday, January 11th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with the funeral service immediately following at 12:00 p.m. in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Interment, Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 8, 2020
