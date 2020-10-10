STOW -- Eva Mae (George) Dowling Turner passed away on October 8, 2020 at the age of 100. She was born in Port Washington, Ohio to Lula Mae Kuhn George and Joseph Taylor George on August 19, 1920. She graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1938. She, with her husband Don, were founding members of Trinity United Methodist Church, and she was later a member of Twin Falls United Methodist Church. She enjoyed embroidery, crafts, camping, breakfast with friends, and time spent with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Don P. Dowling, Jr. and Otis Turner, son Richard Dowling, sister Ila Mills, and brother Joseph George. She is survived by daughter-in-law and caretaker, Sally Dowling, sons, David (Brenda) Dowling and Jeffrey Dowling, stepchildren, Richard (Rosemary) Turner and Luanne Thorsvig; grandchildren, Dawne (Joe) Blackburn, Matthew Dowling, Paul (Jami) Dowling, Laurie (Brad) Scheidler, Sherry (Robert) Jackson, David (Malisa) Dowling, and Tiffany (Tim) Venditti; and 12 great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by many beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their appreciation for the care Eva Mae received from the nurses and staff at Mulberry Gardens Memory Care in Munroe Falls, Ohio. Funeral service will be held Monday, October 12th at 11 a.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens, Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Activities Department, in memory of Eva Mae, at Mulberry Memory Care, 47 Steeplechase Lane, Munroe Falls 44262. Due to Covid, masks and social distancing are required. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)