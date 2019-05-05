|
|
Eva Marie Breiding-Lucas
Eva Marie Breiding-Lucas, 63, of Cuyahoga Falls, left us while sleeping peacefully in a private hospice room at Summa Akron, on April 28, 2019. She was born on November 12, 1955 to Philip and the late Marietta Breiding.
Eva leaves behind her father, Philip Breiding; two brothers, Paul and Nick; two sisters, Deborah and Marietta; and many nieces and nephews who she loved to tease as they grew up. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marietta, and brother, Dennis. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in lieu of a service. We will gather with many memories and stories of how Eva impacted our lives.
Ti Amo, Eva Marie.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019