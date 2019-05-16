Home

Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-4251
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Eva P. Davis Obituary
Eva P. Davis

Eva Pearl Davis, 89, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, May 12th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Eva was born in Morgansville WVa., to the late Francis and Edna (Matthey) Swisher and lived in the Akron area most of her life. After raising her children and helping with grandchildren she worked at Allied Microfilm and retired after many years of service. She was a faithful member of the Kingdom Hall Central in Akron and was baptized in the faith as a Jehovah's Witness. She enjoyed spending her time reading and gardening and never met an animal she didn't love.

In addition to her parents, Eva is preceded in death by her one true love of 53 years, Theadore Davis; baby, Jade Davis; and son-in-law, John Ritchie. She is survived by her children, Evelyn Sue Hughes,

Steven Craig (Gloria)

Davis, Katherine Jean (John) Kranshan,

Jonathan Edward

(Jacqueline) Davis,

Margaret Ann Ritchie, and William Theadore Davis; daughter-in-law Gale Nolan; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grand

children; two great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Charles Swisher; and many loved ones and friends. We are heartbroken at the loss of our matriarch who set such a wonderful example for us all. We will miss her dearly.

Memorial Service led by Henry Dixon will be Friday, 2 p.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 N Main St. Akron (corner of N. Main St and Mildred Ave.). Visitation will be ONE HOUR PRIOR to service time at the Funeral Home. Eva's final resting place will be Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with Dear Old Dad. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Eva's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 16, 2019
