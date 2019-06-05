Evalynne Ward



(nee Anderson)



Evalynne Ward, 86, passed away June 1, 2019 surrounded by friends.



Evalynne was born in Nashville, Tennessee on March 11, 1933. Shortly after she was born, she moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee where she grew up with her sister, Imogene, and her parents, Haskel and Retha Anderson. She attended Central High School where she played basketball. She graduated in 1951 and went on to Carson Newman University where she graduated with her BA in Education in 1955. Evalynne was a school teacher, a swim instructor, and co-owned a golf course where she also taught golf lessons. At the time, she was married, and she was an amazing mother to her two children, Andy and Kristi. In 1976, she married Bill Ward. They were married for 37 years and Evalynne's family grew with Bill's three children - Jeff, Cheryl, and Mike - whom she always considered her own. Evalynne and Bill enjoyed a happy marriage full of travel and friendship. One of their favorite activities was going to estate sales and looking for antiques. After Bill's death, Evalynne found joy in her church and travel. In 2010, she was lucky in love again when she met her friend and companion, Jack Feurst. Evalynne's capacity for love was limitless. She was an active member of her church and her community, volunteering for 20 years at Open M and Good Neighbors. Her faith was strong, and she truly lived her Christian values. She was humble, forgiving, generous, and non-judgmental. She was an angel on earth.



Evalynne was preceded in death by her parents, Haskel and Retha Anderson; husband, Bill Ward; her son, Andy Williams; and grandson, Justin Durham. She is survived by her sister, Imogene (Pat) McClary; daughter, Kristi Cremeans; stepchildren, Jeff (Ellie) Ward, Cheryl (Todd) Masden, and Mike Ward; grandchildren, Kory (Jessica) Moore, Eliza Williams, Christopher Durham, Brady Williams, and Paige Cremeans; stepgrandchildren, Kelly (Chris) Mast and Chris (Rebekah) Najsztup; and 11 great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Greensburg United Methodist Church, 2161 Greensburg Road, North Canton, Ohio 44720, with Pastor Katie Osier officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date at Manchester Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Evalynne's name to the church. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.



