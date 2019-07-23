|
Evan R.
Pullum, Sr.
Evan R. Pullum, Sr., made his transition from earth to Glory, July 11, 2019.
He will forever be missed by his devoted wife, Demetra; mothers, Queen Pullum, Iola Rue; son, Evan R. Pullum, Jr. all of Akron, Ohio; brother, Joseph Pullum (Jeanne) of Green Sea, S.C.; uncle, Robert Scott; aunt, Evelyn Scott; best friend, Eric Cagle; a host of other family and friends.
Cremation has already taken place. A celebration of life is Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1241 Grant St., Akron, Ohio. Calling hours 11 to 12 p.m. Pastor C.A. Minter Eulogizing and Pastor Rajshun Mayberry officiating. Services to follow.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 23, 2019