Evelyn A. Bee (Wright)

Evelyn A. Bee, 82, passed away March 16, 2019. She was born in Akron on September 15, 1936 to the late Alexander and Jean Wright and was an Ellet High School graduate.

Evelyn was a veteran of the United States Army, was a member of W.A.C. Vets and retired from Goodyear with 25 years service.

Preceded in death by her parents and husband, Wayne, she is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Douglas) Peteya; grandchildren, Veronica and Alexander (Kayla); and great-grandchildren, Abigail, Millie and Cecelia.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel, 760 E. Market St., with Rev. Michael Mancari officiating. Calling hours will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m. with interment at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kindred Hospice, 4401 Rockside Rd. # 214, Independence, OH 44131.

Please share your thoughts and condolences online by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
