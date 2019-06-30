Evelyn Ann Nupp



THEN AND NOW



CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Evelyn Ann Nupp, 92, born July 8, 1926 died June 22, 2019.



Evelyn was born in Akron and live in this area her all her life.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth Ann (Schueller) Nupp and Allen Nupp; sisters, Marjorie (Jim) Wrigley, Rita (Robert) Gaug, Rosemary (David) McMullen, Jeanette (Patrick) Walker; niece and nephew, Carla and Mark Musgrave; brothers-in-law, Carl Musgrave, Bob Gaug and Pat Walker.



Evelyn is survived by her oldest sister, Doris Musgrave; brothers, William (Eileen) Knopp, Robert (Susan) Nupp; 28 nieces and nephews, Marcia Musgrave Gruic, Becky Musgrave Wolfe, Michael Musgrave, Mary Musgrave Drown, Ronnie, Ricky and Robby Gaug, Jeff, Tim, Patrick, Mick, David and Peggy Wrigley, Janice Wrigley McCarthy, Linda McMullen Shand, Beth McMullen, David McMullen, Jr., Dr.Bill, Mike and Tommy Knopp, Denise Walker Butterfield, Dana Walker Griffith, Lisa Walker Holtsinger, Laura Walker, Bob Nupp, Jr and Brian Nupp.



They all must be mentioned because she loved them all and we loved her.



Evelyn was very kind, thoughtful, fun, stylish, and our Lucille Ball, even had the red hair.



Things she loved besides her family: basketball, baseball, golf, looking for furniture at house sales for everyone, sales sales sales!



She loved being Catholic and being active at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Besides her family, her love for Jesus is what she lived for.



God bless her.



She'll never be late or lose her keys again. She'll be missed but she left us with many laughs and furniture.



What a gal! See you again.



Thank you to Summa Hospice, Kathy and Alicia, you helped her pass peacefully.



Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Tr., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223, where friends may call 9:15 until Mass time.



Inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to Summa Hospice, Haven of Rest Ministries or Immaculate Heart of Mary. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019