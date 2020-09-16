1/1
Evelyn Baughman Kalbach
Evelyn M. Baughman Kalbach, 93, went home to the Lord while in her lifelong home, on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by husbands, Robert Dale Baughman (1960) and Edmund W. Kalbach (1998); grandson, Jason Bifecofer (2008); and daughter-in-law, Evelyn Baughman (2004). She leaves behind brother, Jerry (last of 15); children, Linda M. Baughman Etheridge (Larry) of GA, Randy Baughman (Lisa) of KY, Darlene Baughman Bitecofer and Jinger Kalbach Hoffman (Mark); seven grandchildren, Paul J. Baughman, April Baughman, Stacey Etheridge Cole, Chad Etheridge, Natalie Etheridge, Rhonda Bitecofer, and Shawn Hoffman; nine great grandchildren, Eve, Jacob, Chantelle, Lauren, Makenna, Aidan, Alyssa, Autumn, Isaac; two great great grandchildren, Lucas and Ariella. Evelyn dedicated her life and love to God, her family, church and friends. Funeral service will be FRIDAY, September 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rte 93), Canal Fulton, with visitation from 12 NOON until time of service. Interment immediately following the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Akron. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Evelyn's name can be made to Manchester Christian Church, 930 W. Nimisila Rd., Akron, OH 44319. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
SEP
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
Funeral services provided by
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
