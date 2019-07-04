Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Conway-Mosley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Conway-Mosley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Conway-Mosley Obituary
Evelyn Conway-Mosley

Evelyn Conway-Mosley, passed away June 27, 2019 at the blessed age of 83. Born in Orrville, Ohio, she was a longtime resident of the Akron community. She retired after many years of service from Victor Gelb and the U.S. Steel Workers as a machinist.

Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Conway and ten siblings, she leaves to cherish her loving memory, children, Lorenzo and Willie (Crystal) Conway and Christine (Clarence) Finklea; brothers, Hezekiah Mosley II, James and Willie Mosley; sisters, Geneva (Alfred) Cole, Mary Cameron and Eloise Harris; special grand-daughter, Devone Mosley; four other grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Homegoing services will be held, Saturday, July 6, 2019, 1 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until time of service. Minister Ron Myles, Eulogizing. Interment Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1115 Welton Ave., Akron, OH 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now