Evelyn Conway-Mosley
Evelyn Conway-Mosley, passed away June 27, 2019 at the blessed age of 83. Born in Orrville, Ohio, she was a longtime resident of the Akron community. She retired after many years of service from Victor Gelb and the U.S. Steel Workers as a machinist.
Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Conway and ten siblings, she leaves to cherish her loving memory, children, Lorenzo and Willie (Crystal) Conway and Christine (Clarence) Finklea; brothers, Hezekiah Mosley II, James and Willie Mosley; sisters, Geneva (Alfred) Cole, Mary Cameron and Eloise Harris; special grand-daughter, Devone Mosley; four other grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Homegoing services will be held, Saturday, July 6, 2019, 1 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until time of service. Minister Ron Myles, Eulogizing. Interment Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1115 Welton Ave., Akron, OH 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 4, 2019