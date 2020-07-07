TOGETHER AGAIN Evelyn Darkow Voth, 92, was called to our eternal home with the Lord July 4, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio to the late Harold W. Darkow and Lydia B. Darkow. She graduated from Valparaiso University and went on to do Social Work in Akron. She was married to the late Howard P. Voth on August 18, 1951. They lived a wonderful, full life together raising their four children in a God fearing home. As a family they loved to travel, be a part of church events, and to spread their contagious laughter with friends and family. She volunteered for 30 years at St. Thomas Hospital and was Vice President of Vo-Door. She was a member of the Akron Woman's City Club and she loved to end her day by working on one of her many embroidery pieces. She loved her family with every part of her soul and they brought her the most joy when her home was filled with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents and husband, Howard; she is survived by her four children and their spouses; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren with three more great grandchildren on the way. Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Zion Lutheran Church with Rev. Keith Johnson officiating. Face masks are requested and social distancing will be followed. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 139 S. High Street, Akron, OH 44308. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
