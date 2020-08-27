Evelyn Diamantides, 95, left us on August 25, 2020 to rejoin her beloved husband, Nicholas. She had many fond memories growing up in downtown Cleveland with her loving, Greek-immigrant parents and caring sisters and brother. After graduating from John Adams High School, attending Cleveland State, helping out at her parents' confectionery store, and working at the Social Security Administration, Evelyn married her perfect life match (Niko) in 1950, and moved to Cuyahoga Falls where they had three children, eleven grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. Through her years of participation in philanthropic organizations in the community and the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Akron, Evelyn touched many lives and made lasting friendships. She especially enjoyed hosting family and friends for warmly remembered gatherings. She will always be remembered as a lady of grace and dignity. We will miss her stories filled with memories, her giving nature, and especially her love. Preceded in death by loving husband, Nicholas and brother, George Tsamis; she will be deeply missed by children, Niki (Boon) Wongchaowart, Michael (Karen) Diamantides, and Daphne (Gary) Mullins; grandchildren, Nicholas Wongchaowart, Alexis Lorenz, Michael Ames, Tara Nahrwold, Christopher Diamantides, Erin Tarumi, Laura Mullins, Angela Skyles, Adam Mullins, Jason Mullins, Christina Rodgers; 23 great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Albert and Ephie Volpe. Services will be held at the Annunciation Greek Church at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, but will be limited to family due to the coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's, Akron-Canton Food Bank, or a charity of your choice
. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
.