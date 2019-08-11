Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
NEWCOMER, AKRON CHAPEL
131 N. Canton Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
NEWCOMER, AKRON CHAPEL
131 N. Canton Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Evelyn E. Adelman


1942 - 2019
Evelyn E. Adelman Obituary
Evelyn "Ella" E. Adelman Evelyn E. "Ella" Adelman, 77, left this earth surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was born April 1, 1942 in Akron, the daughter of Robert & Evelyn Erickson Rowe. Just short of their 60th wedding anniversary, Mark & Ella were together as teenagers. From cruising the streets of Akron, to creating a home in Suffield, Ella was the perfect stay at home mom to six kids. She was a pseudo-mom to so many, and touched many lives. A true artist, there was no limit to her talents. She was a force to be reckoned with. She loved trips to Mountaineer and scratching her lottery tickets. Ella will be sadly missed her husband Mark "Sonny"; children Mark C. Adelman, Jana (Scott) Anderson, Darren (Delores) Adelman, Shelli (Dean) Andrick, Daniel (Jen) Adelman, Jon (Doranda) Adelman; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother Jon Rowe; special friends Vanessa Wengren & Phil Brocco; and many nieces, nephews & loved ones. She was preceded in death by her mother, sisters Shirley and Glenna, & granddaughter, Megan. Friends may call from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 12 at NEWCOMER, AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305, with service following at 6:00 p.m. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
