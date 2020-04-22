Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Hillside Memorial Park
1025 Canton Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Fulmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Fulmer


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Fulmer Obituary
"In my Father's house are many mansions. I go to prepare a place for you." Evelyn Fulmer went to rest in the arms of Jesus, April 20, 2020. She was born May 25, 1924. Preceding her in death was her son, Larry Sullivan. She will be remembered always by those who survive: nieces, Rose Mary Taylor, Sally (Robert) Conley; nephew, Timothy Taylor; her church family and many good friends. A faithful member of Crossview Church, she had an unwavering faith and unfailing love for the Lord. She was retired from the Hygenic Corporation, where she had been employed for 26 years. Honoring Evelyn's wishes, there will be no visitation. A Graveside Service, followed by interment will take place Friday, April 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Road, Akron, Pastor Russ Heiser will officiate. In lieu of flowers and a caring thing to do, Evelyn requested that Memorial Gifts be made to: Crossview Church, 737 George Washington Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44312. Evelyn's care has been entrusted with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -