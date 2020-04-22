|
|
"In my Father's house are many mansions. I go to prepare a place for you." Evelyn Fulmer went to rest in the arms of Jesus, April 20, 2020. She was born May 25, 1924. Preceding her in death was her son, Larry Sullivan. She will be remembered always by those who survive: nieces, Rose Mary Taylor, Sally (Robert) Conley; nephew, Timothy Taylor; her church family and many good friends. A faithful member of Crossview Church, she had an unwavering faith and unfailing love for the Lord. She was retired from the Hygenic Corporation, where she had been employed for 26 years. Honoring Evelyn's wishes, there will be no visitation. A Graveside Service, followed by interment will take place Friday, April 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Road, Akron, Pastor Russ Heiser will officiate. In lieu of flowers and a caring thing to do, Evelyn requested that Memorial Gifts be made to: Crossview Church, 737 George Washington Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44312. Evelyn's care has been entrusted with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 22, 2020