Evelyn Gruich Freeman Evelyn Gruich Freeman, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Chestnut Hill Assisted Living in Columbus, Ohio. She was born February 11, 1929 in Akron, Ohio to the late Alexander and Kovilka Gruich; also preceded in death by her husband, John Robert "Bob" Freeman and her brother, Milan Daniel Gruich. Evelyn attended Hiram College, the University of North Texas and completed her Bachelor's degree at Texas Christian University at the age of 69. She was the director of Christian education at Holy Trinity Academy in Dallas, TX for four years. Evelyn is survived by her daughter Kate (Dave) Treasure along with children Carrie (Chris) Fish, Everette (Melissa) Altdoerffer, Rebekah (Luke) McQuade and Cassius Altdoerffer; son Scott (Nora) Patton along with children Blair and Katie; great-grandchildren, Allison, Luke, Bryn, Violette, Isabelle and Alexander; stepsons Tommy (Marianne) Freeman and Chuck (Mary) Freeman along with Clara and Emma and extended family. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00PM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, 2552 Pickle Rd., Akron, OH with burial to follow at Lakewood Cemetery, 1080 W. Waterloo Rd. in Akron. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LIFT (Literacy Instruction for Texas), 1610 S. Malcolm X Blvd. Dallas, TX 75226 in her memory. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 11, 2019