Evelyn Hueg McAbee



A Mother's Love Lives Forever.



Evelyn Hueg McAbee passed away July 14, 2019, after living a long, full, vibrant, life. She was born, February 15, 1928, the daughter of Helen Francis Griffin and Harry Leander Hueg, Baltimore, Md. A dedicated mother, she always put the health, welfare and happiness of her children above her own.



She lived independently for the last 40 years of her life. The oldest of ten children, she is survived only by her sister, June Rice of Kernersville, N.C. She was preceded in death by her youngest child, Gregory M. McAbee, (May 27, 2015) which caused her great sorrow and drained much of her joy and enthusiasm for life.



Evelyn was an avid reader that enjoyed discussing politics, current events and the state of the world. She also had a kind, strong, determined spirit and often said funny things. She worked at many jobs during her lifetime, including, The University of Akron, In-store retail demonstrations and enjoyed working at the election polls.



She is survived by her children, Pam Teague (Tim), Donna Palcko (Frank), Steve McAbee, Bob McAbee (Sherri) and Deborah McDowell (Tom); her grandchildren, Laurie Whitt, Tina Wenger, Kelly Ritter, Dr. Kara McAbee, Kylie McAbee, Ethan McAbee, Megan McElrath and Jennifer Brandstetter; and by her ten great grandchildren, who she delighted in teaching them to call her "GG." And finally, by her extended family in Akron and throughout the country.



A special thank-you to Najibah El (Naji) of Akron, Ohio, her longtime friend and aid, who was kind and loyal to her.



Private family graveside services at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 16, 2019