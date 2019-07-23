Evelyn Jacobs TOGETHER AGAIN



Evelyn Jacobs (nee Baranchik), 88, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 20, 2019 after a long illness. She was born in Akron, Ohio to the late Andy and Mary Baranchik on October 27, 1930. Evelyn was a graduate of Akron South High School and worked many years in the mortgage loan business and retired from PNC in 1992.



As a child, Evelyn won several juvenile bathing beauty contests, and did photo shoots for Firestone Tire and Rubber Co.



Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jack Jacobs Sr.; daughter-in-law,



Karen Jacobs; son-in-law, Mark Davis; and 11 siblings.



She leaves behind her son, Jack (Jenny) Jacobs Jr. of Green; daughters, Michelle Davis and



Suzanne Jacobs both of Barberton; grandchildren, Jeremy (Natalie) Jacobs, Jill (Sam) Henderson, Carly (Mike) Spellman; and six great-grandchildren, Jonah, Vivian, Whitney, Geneva, Everly, and Eila.



The family will greet friends at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, OH 44203 on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park.



Funeral home map, directions, and the Jacobs Family Condolence Book are available at the funeral home website.



Bacher-Norton



(330) 825-3633 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 23, 2019