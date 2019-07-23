Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Jacobs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Jacobs Obituary
Evelyn Jacobs TOGETHER AGAIN

Evelyn Jacobs (nee Baranchik), 88, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 20, 2019 after a long illness. She was born in Akron, Ohio to the late Andy and Mary Baranchik on October 27, 1930. Evelyn was a graduate of Akron South High School and worked many years in the mortgage loan business and retired from PNC in 1992.

As a child, Evelyn won several juvenile bathing beauty contests, and did photo shoots for Firestone Tire and Rubber Co.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jack Jacobs Sr.; daughter-in-law,

Karen Jacobs; son-in-law, Mark Davis; and 11 siblings.

She leaves behind her son, Jack (Jenny) Jacobs Jr. of Green; daughters, Michelle Davis and

Suzanne Jacobs both of Barberton; grandchildren, Jeremy (Natalie) Jacobs, Jill (Sam) Henderson, Carly (Mike) Spellman; and six great-grandchildren, Jonah, Vivian, Whitney, Geneva, Everly, and Eila.

The family will greet friends at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, OH 44203 on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Funeral home map, directions, and the Jacobs Family Condolence Book are available at the funeral home website.

Bacher-Norton

(330) 825-3633
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now