Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Evelyn Jacobs Obituary
Evelyn Jacobs TOGETHER AGAIN

Evelyn Jacobs (nee Baranchik), 88, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 20, 2019 after a long illness .

The family will greet friends at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, OH 44203 on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Funeral home map, directions, and the Jacobs Family Condolence Book are available at bacherfuneralhome.com.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 24, 2019
