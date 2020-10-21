) Evelyn "Abbie" Jean Clifton, age 89, of Coshocton, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. She was born in Marietta, Ohio on July 31, 1931 to the late Harry and Abbie (Beardsley) Sprague. Abbie loved to go to flea markets, auctions and antiquing; she also enjoyed fishing and quilting. She was the owner and operator of the Blue Goose Carryout with Jerry Hall and was the anchor of her family. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Jeanie Brown, Jerrie Lynn Rastorfer, Darrly Hall and Charles (Laura) Hall; grandchildren, Terry Clifton, Scott (Casey) King, Brenden (Mary) Hall, Kevin Baker, Jarrett Hall, Lane Hall, Carey (Matt Edie) Goddard, Jamie King, Shellie Pavich, Lucinda (Devin) Ardrey and Lauren Hall; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, Abbie was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Clifton, best friend and companion, Jerry Hall, daughter, Ramona Parrillo, sons, David Hall and Wes Hall, grandsons, Lucas Rastorfer and Matthew Brown and six brothers and sisters. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home. Burial of cremains will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Marietta, Ohio at a later date. An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com
