Evelyn Jean James

Evelyn Jean James Obituary
Evelyn Jean James (Szoke)

Evelyn Jean James (Szoke) of Twinsburg passed away peacefully at age 83, on April 22. She was born November 5, 1935 in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Michael and Anna James.

She leaves behind three children, Terri Smetana (George), Robert Szoke (Vickie) and James Szoke (Sandra); She is survived by six grandchildren, along with brother, William James (Mary Jane); sisters, Barb Wesley (Jim) and Sharon Hamilton.

Evelyn graduated from John Adams High and attended Ohio University. She enjoyed a long career at McCall's Magazine and Summit County Court System. She spent most of her adult years living in Sagamore Hills.

We are comforted knowing she is healed and in the presence of God. (Romans 8:18) For I consider the sufferings of this present life are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 15, 2019
