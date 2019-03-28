Evelyn Jean McHenry



Evelyn Jean McHenry (nee Shackelford), 88, went home to be with the Lord on March 25, 2019. She was born August 25, 1930 in Gilmer County, W. Va. to the late Andrew Shackelford and Oma Pearl Shackelford McHenry. Evelyn was a member of the Church of Christ for over 63 years. She enjoyed reading, gardening, her church, the Cleveland Indians, and most of all she loved caring for her family.



Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband whom she married on April 28, 1950, Ezra "Mac" McHenry; and brother, Dana Gail Shackelford Sr.



She is survived by her children, Ron (Brenda) McHenry, Susan (Gary) Shellhorn and Paul (Michelle) McHenry; grandchildren, Jason, Joshua, Justin, David (Tiffany), Andrew and Patrick; many other relatives and lifelong friends.



Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319 on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where services will be held at NOON, Pastor Robert Seymour officiating. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087, in memory of Evelyn. Condolences and memories can be shared at the funeral home website.



Bacher-Portage Lakes



(330) 644-0024 Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary