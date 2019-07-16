Evelyn



Evelyn Josephine Veres, 90 years old, of Akron, Ohio went home to be with the Lord, July 15, 2019. Born in Blue Diamond, Ky. on February 27, 1929, she was the daughter of Abraham Farlow and Minnie Ellen Simmons and graduated from Cumberland High School in 1947.



She had attended the Akron Baptist Temple for 35 years and helped prepare meals for families in need. She was also a proud member of their Golden Agers. Evelyn was a life member of Highland Park School PTA. In her spare time, she volunteered for 20 years at Akron City Hospital, but her family was her pride and joy, along with her faith in Jesus Christ. Evelyn was an encouraging, loving mother and wife, helpful to her family at all times and was considered a sweet and generous person.



Evelyn is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Andy P. Veres; and their six children: Patricia Cuttier-King, her husband Terry, and their children, Jason (Jessica), and Donald, Emery Veres, his wife Victoria and their children, Jonathan, Natalie, Joseph, and Mariegrace, Susan Veres Grathwol, and her daughter Lindsey, Robert Veres, Richard Veres, his wife Beth and their children, Sarah (Adam), Andrew, Charles, Grace, and Elizabeth, James Veres, his wife Sue and their children, Bradley (Claire), Zachary, Jeremy, and Libby; Additional survivors include eleven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by her siblings, Earl, Edgar, Dovie, Mildred, Claude, Lorene, and Genevieve.



A Celebration of Evelyn's life will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11 a.m., with family visitation one hour prior to services at the Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron. Pastor Scott Campbell officiating. Interment at Lakewood Cemetery.



