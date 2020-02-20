|
THEN AND NOW Evelyn Louise Campbell, fought a long and courageous battle until her passing on February 17, 2020. She was born on November 26, 1946 to Isaac and Roxie Coleman in Glade Springs, Virginia. She was one of 12 children. She moved to Akron, Ohio at 18, furthered her education and became employed as a Secretary at Goodyear. In 1968 she married Army Sgt. Frank Campbell (deceased). Mrs. Campbell was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; son, Damon; sisters, Mary Carter and Sarah Gammon; and brothers, Bill Coleman, Jim Coleman and Marvin "Red" Coleman; and best friend, Karen Skeeles. She leaves to cherish her memory her six children: daughters, Franqui Campbell, Carissa Ulmer, Narketta Myles, Roxie Campbell; sons, Dante Campbell and Joivaughn Campbell. Also left to mourn are her surviving siblings, Prince Coleman, Irene Wells, Willie Mack Coleman, Dave Coleman, Charles Lee Coleman, Tony Coleman; 18 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; longtime friend, Dave Hamilton II; nieces, nephews and a host of friends and family. Services have been entrusted to Wilkinson Funeral Home, 1158 S. Arlington St., Akron, Ohio 44306 and will take place on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Ebenezer Apostolic Assembly, 863 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio. Family will then accompany Mrs. Campbell to her final resting place, beside her husband Frank Campbell in Chilhowie, Virginia. Interment on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.wilkinsonfuneral.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2020