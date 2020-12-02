Evelyn Louise Fennell, 92, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on November 27, 2020. Evelyn was born on October 4, 1928 in Seguin, Texas to Thomas and Marion Fennell. Evelyn was a proud and faithful member of Livingstone Baptist Church in Barberton, Ohio. She was very active in the Barberton Community and to know her was to love her. Evelyn was employed at Babcox & Wilcox for over 30 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Marion Fennell; sisters, Sarah Walker, Betty Jefferson and Ruth Scott; and brothers, Clifford Fennell, Sr. and Frank Fennell, Sr.; Evelyn leaves to forever cherish her loving memory, daughters, June Thomas and Patricia Fennell, both of San Antonio, Texas, and Phyliss Fennell of Barberton, Ohio; sister, Marian Henderson of Seguin, Texas; sister-in-law, Bettye Jo Fennell of Columbia, Maryland; special nieces, Marion Gildart of Chicago, Illinois and Elaine Walker of Cincinnati, Ohio; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Homegoing Celebration will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Seguin, Texas. Condolences for the family may be sent to 431 S. Van Buren Ave. Barberton, Ohio 44203. Mask will be mandatory to attend services.