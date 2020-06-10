Evelyn M. (Davis) Bailey Evelyn M. (Davis) Bailey passed away on June 2, 2020. Service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 12 noon at First Apostolic Faith Church, 790 Easter Ave., Akron, OH 44307, Bishop David Parker, Sr., Eulogist. Interment at Lakewood Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 11a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1142 Kessle Ave., Akron OH 44310 and 2583 Wadsworth Rd., Norton, OH 44203.