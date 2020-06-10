Evelyn M. (Davis) Bailey
Evelyn M. (Davis) Bailey Evelyn M. (Davis) Bailey passed away on June 2, 2020. Service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 12 noon at First Apostolic Faith Church, 790 Easter Ave., Akron, OH 44307, Bishop David Parker, Sr., Eulogist. Interment at Lakewood Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 11a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1142 Kessle Ave., Akron OH 44310 and 2583 Wadsworth Rd., Norton, OH 44203.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
First Apostolic Faith Church
JUN
12
Service
12:00 PM
First Apostolic Faith Church
Funeral services provided by
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
To the family of Evelyn
We go way back to Howe St area sorry to all in her homegoing.
Gilda
Gilda Liggins
Friend
June 9, 2020
Our condolences and prayers for your family.
Elder James and Evangelist Daisy Thomas
Friend
June 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
