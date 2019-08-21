|
Evelyn M. Fincham Evelyn M. Fincham, 86, of Akron went home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2019. She was born in Mill Creek, West Virginia on April 7, 1933 to the late Jacob Riley and Phalie M. Lambert. Evelyn was a longtime member of the Church of God and most recently attended Lakeview Lighthouse Church. She loved her church and devoted much of her time and talents to the service of God. In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Kelvin Fincham; daughter, Kathryn Woods; and siblings, Elzra, Leonard, Gladys, and Lloyd Lambert. She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Barbara Wright; son, James (Carla) Fincham; siblings, Andrew Lambert, Harold (Gilda) Lambert, and Pansy (Dave) Shreve; grandchildren, Heather (Tony) Short, Justin Woods, Christy (Lee) Kuberacki, Joshua Webb, Jeremy (Tabitha) Fincham, and Nicholas (Sachiko) Fincham; great grandchildren, Liam, Brendan, Xalynn, Jakub, Lukas, and Cheyenne; many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are welcome to visit on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Newcomer Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m., with Rev. Tony Short officiating. Interment to follow at Hillside Memorial Park. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 21, 2019