Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Fincham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn M. Fincham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn M. Fincham Obituary
Evelyn M. Fincham Evelyn M. Fincham, 86, of Akron went home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2019. She was born in Mill Creek, West Virginia on April 7, 1933 to the late Jacob Riley and Phalie M. Lambert. Evelyn was a longtime member of the Church of God and most recently attended Lakeview Lighthouse Church. She loved her church and devoted much of her time and talents to the service of God. In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Kelvin Fincham; daughter, Kathryn Woods; and siblings, Elzra, Leonard, Gladys, and Lloyd Lambert. She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Barbara Wright; son, James (Carla) Fincham; siblings, Andrew Lambert, Harold (Gilda) Lambert, and Pansy (Dave) Shreve; grandchildren, Heather (Tony) Short, Justin Woods, Christy (Lee) Kuberacki, Joshua Webb, Jeremy (Tabitha) Fincham, and Nicholas (Sachiko) Fincham; great grandchildren, Liam, Brendan, Xalynn, Jakub, Lukas, and Cheyenne; many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are welcome to visit on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Newcomer Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m., with Rev. Tony Short officiating. Interment to follow at Hillside Memorial Park. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now